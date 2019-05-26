Los denominados ayuntamientos del cambio, aquellos municipios en los que Podemos y sus confluencias lograron llegar a las Alcaldías, sufren un duro revés en este 26M.
Pese a que en Cádiz y Joan Ribó revalidan los cargos, el resto de las coaliciones podría no correr la misma suerte. Kichi obtendrá trece escaños, a uno de la mayoría absoluta, así que no parece que haya problema para un pacto con el PSOE, que obtendrá cinco.
Más Madrid y Manuela Carmena se quedaría a un escaño de poder elaborar un gobierno de izquierdas. Los 30.000 votos de Sánchez Mato no entran en la cámara y resultan inertes para la izquierda madrileña. Los 14 escaños de Almeida, los 11 de Begoña Villacís y los cuatro de Ortega Smith darían la mayoría a la derecha.
El PSOE ganaría en Zaragoza y Santisteve perdería la Alcaldía. Los socialistas pasarían de seis a diez escaños y pondría a los de Pilar Alegría a las puertas del gobierno de la ciudad si pactase con Ciudadanos. Sin embargo, la derecha suma mayoría y PP, Ciudadanos y Vox podrían formar gobierno. Santisteve queda´ria con tres y Podemos con dos, insuficientes para superar a la derecha.
Ada Colau obtendría diez escaños en la ciudad de Barcelona y Jaume Collboni obtendría se quedaría por debajo con ocho escaños. ERC de Maragall quedaría también con diez escaños para combatir por la Alcaldía.
Manuel Valls, candidato de Ciudadanos y gran promesa del partido, ganaría un escaño respecto a 2015 pero no obtendría los resultados esperados, ya que se quedaría con seis. El partido de Puigdemont, Junts, quedaría con tres y el PP sería la fuerza menos votada con dos.
En A Coruña, donde gobierna En Marea con Xulio Ferreiro, perdería la alcaldía en detrimento del PSOE, que subiría hasta los nueve escaños, mientras que la coalición podemita caería hasta los seis. Sin embargo, En Marea sería pieza clave para una mayoría progresistas.
