madrid
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y candidata del PP a la reelección, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, se ha comprometido este viernes a bajar los impuestos de Sucesiones y Donaciones entre hermanos y entre tíos y sobrinos.
Así, en una entrevista en Telecinco, recogida por Europa Press, ha subrayado que no solo no va a subir los impuestos y seguir defendiendo la autonomía fiscal de Madrid sino que ampliará los impuestos de Donaciones y Sucesiones para conseguir "un ahorro mucho mayor".
De esta manera, se ampliará la bonificación entre hermanos del actual 15% al 25%, y la bonificación entre tíos y sobrinos, del 10% al 20%. Esto tendrá un impacto de 11.00 beneficiarios y de 30 millones de euros al año.
Fuentes de la candidatura han expuesto, a modo de ejemplo, que cuando una persona deje en herencia a su hermano un piso valorado en 200.000 euros, el heredero pagará casi 5.000 euros menos de impuestos (35.600 en vez de 40.300 euros).
