Ayuso reta al Gobierno: burla su decreto y anuncia el cierre de Madrid sólo los días de puente

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha decidido cerrar perimetralmente la región durante el puente de Todos los Santos. Sin embargo, esta medida no cuenta con el aval del Gobierno ni se ampara en el estado de alarma, que obliga a mantener los confinamientos durante, mínimo, una semana. El gobierno autonómico, presidido por PP y Cs, impulsará una orden propia. Sin embargo, hasta ahora estas decisiones de calado -que limitan derechos fundamentales- han necesitado el aval de la Justicia para ratificarse.

"Yo no estoy conforme con cerrar Madrid y de hacerlo, ya que no tengo ningún estudio sanitario que diga que esto es mejor, quiero hacerlo los menos días posibles", ha asegurado la dirigente conservadora en un homenaje a la comunidad docente. "He decidido cerrar el puente, pero solo los días imprescindibles y hacer lo mismo en el siguiente", han sido sus palabras.

Desde la Comunidad de Madrid no aclaran qué días abarcará este cierre perimetral (si hasta el domingo, como indicaron ayer, o hasta el lunes, día festivo en la región), ni si, efectivamente, tendrán que esperar hasta que se pronuncie el Tribunal de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) para poner multas a quien se salte dicho cierre sin causa justificada.

"Voy a pedir un nuevo diálogo para que con estas órdenes podamos flexibilizar las aperturas y cierres de las comunidades autónomas porque la pandemia va a estar un tiempo entre nosotros y en ocasiones hará falta cerrar un día, cerrar tres o no hacerlo", ha dicho Ayuso. Desde el Gobierno central aseguran que no reducirán el plazo de los confinamientos y acusan a la presidenta madrileña de actuar de forma calculada para crear confusión.