Ayuso cambia el orden de intervención de la conferencia de presidentes para hablar antes y asistir a misa

madrid
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha cambiado el orden de las intervenciones de los presidentes autonómicos en la videoconferencia que se celebra este domingo. La presidenta madrileña pidió intervenir antes de lo establecido por La Moncloa para asistir a la misa por los enfermos y fallecidos en la pandemia del coronavirus que se celebraba a las 12 horas en la Catedral de Nuestra Señora la Real de la Almudena.
Según han informado desde el Gobierno regional, tras intervenir en la videoconferencia de dirigentes autonómicos con el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, Ayuso ha acudido a esta misa que oficia el arzobispo de Madrid, Carlos Osoro.
El presidente del Gobierno se reunía con los jefes de los ejecutivos autonómicos para debatir la situación del coronavirus y el proceso de desescalada. En estas reuniones hablan todos los presidentes y las intervenciones se producen en función del orden de aprobación de los estatutos autonómicos. Por esto, la Comunidad de Madrid es la penúltima.
Ayuso pidió ser la primera para poder acudir a la misa y su intervención ha sido breve. Según han informado desde la Comunidad de Madrid, la jefa del Ejecutivo regional ha insistido en la idea de que Sánchez traslade al Senado, concretamente a la Comisión General de Comunidades Autónomas, estas reuniones. Considera que es el "organismo oportuno" para estas actuaciones cuando se está hablando de "diálogo y pactos". También ha pedido que se declare el luto nacional y una estrategia "clara" de desonfinamiento.
No es la primera vez que la presidenta regional se ausenta de la videoconferencia de presidentes. Hace dos semanas, faltó las dos primeras horas por irse a Barajas a recibir un avión procedente de China con material sanitario.
