Estás leyendo: Ayuso ganaría las elecciones, pero necesitaría a Vox y al menos la abstención de Ciudadanos, según una encuesta

Público
Público

Ayuso ganaría las elecciones, pero necesitaría a Vox y al menos la abstención de Ciudadanos, según una encuesta

, Vox se convertiría en la tercera fuerza parlamentaria con 19 escaños y Más Madrid bajaría dos, quedándose con 18.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el vicepresidente, consejero de Deportes, Transparencia y portavoz, Ignacio Aguado, comparecen en rueda de prensa en la Casa Real de Correos, en Madrid.
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el vicepresidente, consejero de Deportes, Transparencia y portavoz, Ignacio Aguado, comparecen en rueda de prensa en la Casa Real de Correos, en Madrid. O.Cañas / Europa Press

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y candidata del PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ganaría las próximas elecciones autonómicas del 4 de mayo pero necesitaría sumar los escaños de Vox y, al menos, la abstención de Ciudadanos, según una encuesta de NC Report para el diario La Razón.

En concreto, la candidata del PP conseguiría 46 escaños en la Asamblea de Madrid, es decir, sumaría 16 a los 30 representantes actuales, mientras que el PSOE lograría 38 diputados, uno más que su resultado de 2019.

Según el sondeo, Vox se convertiría en la tercera fuerza parlamentaria con 19 escaños y Más Madrid bajaría dos, quedándose con 18 representantes en la Asamblea regional. En este sentido, Ciudadanos perdería 18, quedándose únicamente con 8 diputados y Unidas Podemos-IU mantendría sus 7 representantes actuales.

Así, el PP necesitaría sumar a Vox y, al menos, lograr la abstención de Ciudadanos para poder gobernar, que tendría la llave de la gobernabilidad en la Comunidad de Madrid. La mayoría absoluta en el Parlamento regional está en 69 escaños.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público