La presidenta de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso ha generado este domingo confusión después de que anunciara que la Comunidad está en proceso de contratación de personal para el nuevo hospital de Valdebebas, donde también se está estudiando "el refuerzo que venga desde otros hospitales".

Tras esta afirmación, la presentadora Silvia Intxaurrondo confiesa haber entendido que se van a desplazar efectivos desde otros centros, lo que podría debilitar esos ambulatorios y hospitales donde se reduzca personal. A esto, Ayuso ha respondido que "no va a faltar de nada", aunque a la vez ha asegurado que "no es la responsable" de esa organización. "No me salen las cuentas", afirma Intxaurrondo ante estas reflexiones.

Construido en tres meses, la presidenta regional ha recordado que el centro estará acabado el próximo día 31 y que será uno de los más grandes de España y tendrá unas "infraestructuras únicas".

En cuanto al personal sanitario necesario, ha señalado que la Comunidad está "ahora mismo en esa contratación, lo que se está viendo sobre todo es el refuerzo que venga desde otros hospitales" y con ello hacer operativo el Isabel Zendal.

"No va a faltar nada, habrá una reorganización de personal sanitario", ha añadido. El hospital, con mil camas y casi tantas UCI "como una provincia española", se encuentra además junto a un aeropuerto y tendrá un almacén central para guardar todo el material de Barajas y desde ahí se distribuirá a otros centros.