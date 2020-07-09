MADRIDActualizado:
Isabel Díaz Ayuso evita dar respuestas. La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid ha rechazado responder sobre el contrato a dedo, sin publicidad y con carácter de emergencia que su Gobierno adjudicó al reportero de Ok Diario Cake Minuesa para hacer vídeos sobre el coronavirus, con un coste de 30.250 euros para las arcas públicas.
Ante las preguntas del portavoz de Más Madrid en el parlamento regional, Pablo Perpinyà, Ayuso ha asegurado que no va a usar su tiempo en la Asamblea "cuestionando o hablando de vídeos", afirmando que tiene ocupaciones más importantes, pese a que esta era exactamente la materia por la que preguntó la oposición. "¿Usted cree que como presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid me puedo poner a hablar de vídeo? ¿No tengo una ocupación más importante que hacer?", espetaba.
En su lugar, la presidenta regional ha aprovechado para cargar contra el Gobierno central, criticando errores en la compra de mascarillas y test durante la pandemia, y denunciando la "soledad" de las comunidades autónomas en su "guerra" contra el coronavirus.
Ayuso sigue así la línea adoptada por su Gobierno ante cualquier pregunta relacionada con este contrato: casi dos meses después de que Público destapara esta adjudicación a Minuesa, la CAM, que dijo haber contratado a Minuesa porque era la oferta más barata -la resolución no menciona que hubiera otras propuestas-, se ha negado a desvelar qué otras ofertas contempló. Tampoco ha proporcionado a los grupos de la oposición (PSOE, Más Madrid y Unidas Podemos-IU-Madrid en Pie) la información que solicitaron sobre esta contratación.
(Habrá ampliación)
