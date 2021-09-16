Estás leyendo: Ayuso plantea modificar las leyes LGTBI y de violencia de género de Madrid como pide la ultraderecha

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid insta a todos los grupos de la Asamblea regional a "mejorar" las normas. Antes, la líder de Vox, Roció Monasterio, le había reclamado una modificación.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso, durante el primer pleno de la Asamblea tras el periodo estival. Víctor Lerena / EFE

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha sugerido este jueves modificar las leyes LGTBI y de violencia de género de la región, tal y como ha pedido Vox. Durante la sesión de control de la Asamblea de Madrid, la jefa del Ejecutivo regional ha instado a todos los grupos a "mejorar" estas leyes. 

Antes, la líder de la ultraderecha, Rocío Monasterio, había preguntado a Ayuso: "¿Están dispuestos a modificar las leyes vigentes en la Comunidad de Madrid que no respeten la presunción de inocencia?". Posteriormente, Monasterio, que hacía alusión directa a las leyes LGTBI y de violencia de género, ha añadido: "¿Y si son inocentes señora Ayuso, va a ser coherente y derogar estas leyes o va a hacer como el alcalde 'Calmeida', que hace exactamente lo contrario?".

