Ayuso plantea modificar las leyes LGTBI y de violencia de género de Madrid como pide la ultraderecha

MADRIDActualizado:
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha sugerido este jueves modificar las leyes LGTBI y de violencia de género de la región, tal y como ha pedido Vox. Durante la sesión de control de la Asamblea de Madrid, la jefa del Ejecutivo regional ha instado a todos los grupos a "mejorar" estas leyes.
Antes, la líder de la ultraderecha, Rocío Monasterio, había preguntado a Ayuso: "¿Están dispuestos a modificar las leyes vigentes en la Comunidad de Madrid que no respeten la presunción de inocencia?". Posteriormente, Monasterio, que hacía alusión directa a las leyes LGTBI y de violencia de género, ha añadido: "¿Y si son inocentes señora Ayuso, va a ser coherente y derogar estas leyes o va a hacer como el alcalde 'Calmeida', que hace exactamente lo contrario?".
(Habrá ampliación)
