Aznar se hace lobbista por el cigarrillo electrónico para tabacaleras americanas

El expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar, según informa La Vanguardia, trabaja de un tiempo a esta parte como lobbista en América Latina para la industria del tabaco. Se trata, según denuncian profesionales sanitarios y de otros campos, de una labor que realiza para Philip Morris International (PMI), la tabaquera más importante del mundo que en los últimos años ha querido virar sus intereses comerciales hacia el cigarrillo electrónico.
Entre los objetivos de la tabacalera estadounidense destaca el interés de introducir este producto en la región de América Latina, lugar en el que se prohibió la comercialización de este tipo de cigarrillos hasta que la ciencia detallara hasta qué punto es perjudicial. La industria, por su parte, asegura que es menos perjudicial que el tabaco convencional, pero la ciencia todavía no ha puesto sobre la mesa evidencias al respecto.
Sin ir más lejos, Aznar visitó en Chile el pasado mes de mayo al ministro de Hacienda, Felipe Larraín, con la intención de hacerle conocedor de las ventajas que supuestamente tienen este tipo de cigarrillos y la idoneidad de flexibilizar la norma frente a este producto.
El Gobierno chileno no informó de la conversación pero sí hizo pública que se había producido. Según el registro en la plataforma de la ley del Lobby, el expresidente Aznar –referido como “gestor de intereses”– tuvo un encuentro con Larraín el 8 de mayo durante una media hora.
La reunión, según ha podido saber el diario La Vanguardia, trato aspectos como la “elaboración, dictación, modificación, denegación o rechazo de actos administrativos, proyectos de ley y leyes, y también de las decisiones que tomen los sujetos pasivos”. En concreto, abordaron asuntos como el “mercado de cigarrillos electrónicos e implicancias tributarias”.
