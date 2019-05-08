Aznar reaparece para pedir una intervención en Venezuela y evita pronunciarse sobre la debacle del PP

El expresidente del Gobierno, José María Aznar, reapareció este jueves para defender la necesidad de una "intervención" en Venezuela, aunque no matizó de qué clase, porque "el precio de no intervenir puede ser más alto que el de intervenir". En la misma conferencia celebrada en Paraguay, el también presidente de la fundación FAES evitó pronunciarse sobre la debacle electoral del PP.
Sobre Venezuela, Aznar afirmó que la "consolidación del régimen venezolano" de Nicolás Maduro puede producir un "efecto contaminante en todos los países", especialmente en Latinoamérica, durante su ponencia en la sede de la Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola de Asunción.
El exmandatario advirtió que habrá "consecuencias" negativas si "el país más importante del mundo" y las más de 50 democracias que apoyan al opositor Juan Guaidó como presidente encargado del país "no son capaces de que asuma sus competencias".
Por ello, reivindicó la necesidad de una "intervención", aunque él mismo matizó que no especificaba el tipo de intervención, porque para el expresidente el "precio" de la inacción internacional en el país caribeño podría ser más elevado.
Aznar calificó a Venezuela como "un ejemplo muy claro de populismo" y de "cómo se puede vaciar un país democráticamente" y alertó de que sus "dirigentes están al servicio del narcotráfico". "No solo es una dictadura, es un narcoestado", enfatizó.
Por otra parte, a preguntas de los periodistas, Aznar evitó pronunciarse sobre la reciente derrota de la formación que presidió, después de que en las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, el partido liderado por Pablo Casado perdiera 71 escaños y 3,6 millones de votos.
No obstante, la fundación que preside se pronunció al respecto la semana pasada para salir en defensa de Casado y lamentar la "canibalización suicida en que se ha instalado el centro derecha español".
