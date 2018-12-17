Público
Aznar y Vox El PSOE acusa a Aznar de "tutelar" el pacto de las tres derechas en Andalucía

La portavoz del Comité Electoral del PSOE, Esther Peña, considera "muy poco constitucional querer abrazar los principios de la ultraderecha".

La portavoz del PSOE durante la rueda de prensa. (MARISCAL | EFE)

La portavoz del Comité Electoral del PSOE, Esther Peña, ha acusado este lunes al expresidente José María Aznar de ser "el padre que tutela" la actuación de las tres derechas en Andalucía (en referencia a PP, Ciudadanos y Vox) y ha considerado "muy poco constitucional querer abrazar los principios de la ultraderecha".

En rueda de prensa en Ferraz tras el comité permanente, Peña ha asegurado que Aznar "está guiando" a sus tres "partidos de cabecera" y ha lamentado que al expresidente se le olvide que la Constitución está para respetarla y, por tanto, "no se puede decir alegremente que el 155 se aplique de forma ilimitada en el tiempo".

Peña ha insistido en que la Constitución no permite suspender derechos y libertades de forma ilimitada y ha pedido a Aznar "seriedad" a la hora de abordar los derechos constitucionales.

