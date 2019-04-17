Público
Franco Aznar y Zoido acuden a ver una procesión que exhibe a la virgen con un fajín de Franco

17/04/2019.- El expresidente del Gobierno, José María Aznar junto al exministro de Interior y exalcalde de Sevilla, Juan Ignacio Zoido en una procesión en la que la virgen luce un fajín de Franco. / EFE - RAÚL CARO

El expresidente del Gobierno, José María Aznar, y el exministro de Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, han acudido esta tarde a Sevilla para ver la procesión de la hermandad de El Baratillo, en la que sale la imagen de la virgen luce un fajín que pertenecía a Francisco Franco, algo que ha sido denunciado por una asociación de juristas.

En un balcón cercano a la capilla, Aznar también estaba acompañado por su esposa, la exalcaldesa de Madrid Ana Botella, y por el expresidente de Castilla-La Mancha José María Barreda.

La hermandad ha suscitado la polémica en esta Semana Santa después de que el grupo de juristas "17 de marzo" la haya denunciado porque la virgen luce un fajín de Franco que le donó la hija del dictador.

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 7 de Sevilla ha abierto una investigación para ver si hay "una infracción penal" en la decisión de la hermandad de El Baratillo de que la virgen lleve el fajín de Franco.

