La líder de Adelante Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, solicitó dejar de cobrar las indemnizaciones por desplazamientos y estancia que reciben los diputados que viven lejos del Parlamento durante su baja por maternidad. Pero la Cámara le ha negado esta petición, según ha adelantado El Diario de Sevilla. Los motivos que alega es que el reglamento del legislativo andaluz no permite que dejen de cobrarse estas dietas. De este modo, la diputada se verá obligada a recibir esta cantidad de dinero que, en función del cargo, puede ascender hasta los 2.500 euros mensuales. Además, se cobran sin necesidad de justificar la distancia de residencia del diputado hasta la Cámara.
En la pasada legislatura, Adelante Andalucía —Podemos por aquel entonces— intentó poner fin con estas dietas y propuso que dejaran de cobrarse en los periodos inhábiles de actividad parlamentaria. Pero la iniciativa fue rechazada por PP, PSOE y Ciudadanos.
En la misma situación que la líder de Adelante Andalucía se encuentra su compañero Guzmán Ahumada, diputado por Málaga, quien también solicitó a la Cámara dejar de cobrar las indemnizaciones en el periodo de su baja por paternidad. Ambos casos han sido desestimados este miércoles por la Mesa del Parlamento.
