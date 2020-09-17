madridActualizado:
El portavoz adjunto de Cs en el Congreso, Edmundo Bal, ha vuelto a desdeñar la posibilidad de realizar una moción de censura a la presidenta de la región madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. "Esa moción de censura que está ofreciendo el PSOE es del todo punto inoportuna en el momento en el que nos encontramos en la Comunidad de Madrid ahora mismo", ha dicho Bal en una comparecencia en la Cámara Baja tras reunirse con la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo.
El dirigente de Ciudadanos, mano derecha de Inés Arrimadas, "augura un gran futuro" a la actual coalición conformada por PP y Cs en la región ya que, a su juicio, es "un gobierno de éxito, que ha tomado decisiones muy buenas para los madrileños" y ha estado a "la altura de las circunstancias" durante los momentos más difíciles de la pandemia.
Bal ha rebajado el hecho de que el vicepresidente de la región, Ignacio Aguado, no compareciera durante el miércoles para dar cuenta del anuncio del viceconsejero de Sanidad, Antonio Zapatero, que planteó la posibilidad de realizar "confinamientos selectivos" en la región tras el repunte de casos. Aguado evitó las preguntas de la prensa también este jueves, donde sí realizó declaraciones, pero sin dar paso a los periodistas. Bal ha señalado que la Comunidad de Madrid es un "ejemplo de transparencia".
Asimismo, se ha mostrado "prácticamente convencido de que la legislatura en la Comunidad de Madrid va a llegar hasta el final" y ha calificado de "ejemplar" la gestión del gobierno autonómico en materia social, económica y sanitaria. "Lo han hecho francamente bien, se anticiparon al gobierno de España".
