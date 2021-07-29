Estás leyendo: Balears desecha el nombre franquista del polideportivo 'Príncipes de España'

Balears desecha el nombre franquista del polideportivo 'Príncipes de España'

El recinto deportivo de Son Castelló pasará a denominarse Centro de Tecnificación Deportiva de las Illes Balears en aplicación de la Ley de Memoria Democrática. El cambio de nombre fue ratificado por el Govern en noviembre de 2020.

29/07/2021
La consellera de Asuntos Sociales y Deportes, Fina Santiago, en el centro. Caib / Europa Press

Un informe elaborado por la Comisión Técnica de Memoria y Reconocimientos Democráticos indicó que el concepto Príncipes de España no cumplía la Ley de memoria y reconocimientos democráticos de las Islas Baleares.

El cambio se aprobó en noviembre de 2020 por la Asamblea Balear del Deporte (ABE) y posteriormente fue ratificado por el Govern. Ya se ha procedido al cambio en la rotulación y ahora pasa a llamarse Centro de Tecnificación Deportiva de Baleares (CTEIB).

La consellera de Asuntos Sociales y Deportes, Fina Santiago, ha expresado que "el nuevo nombre justifica y acredita mejor la función del equipamiento, que actualmente goza de un alto grado de satisfacción, ya que 9 de los 18 olímpicos han pasado por sus programas de tecnificación; además, damos cumplimiento al informe de la Comisión Técnica de Memoria y Reconocimientos Democráticos que decía que no era un nombre constitucional y democrático".

En el CTEIB se realizan la mayoría de los 23 programas de tecnificación deportiva y en él está el Instituto de Educación Secundaria (IES CTEIB).
Por dichos programas han pasado deportistas de Baleares tan destacados como el tenista Rafa Nadal, el nadador Xavi Torres o el piloto de motociclismo Joan Mir.

Ahora, de los 18 baleares que participan en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020, nueve han pasado por algún programa de tecnificación de las Illes Balears. Estos son: Joan Lluís Pons, Albert Torres, Mario Mola, Joan Cardona, Marc Tur, Mateo Sanz, Natalia Romero, Nicolau Mir y Paula Barceló.

