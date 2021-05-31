barcelona
La sección 10 de la Audiencia de Barcelona ha condenado a dos años de prisión a un antidisturbios de los Mossos d'Esquadra por lesionar al periodista de La Directa Jesús Rodríguez al pegarle con la porra en el desalojo en Barcelona del Banc Expropiat de Gràcia en 2016.
El policía sobrepasó la línea policial, entró en la plaza de la Revolución "y se dirigió directamente a Jesús Rodríguez, con el ánimo de atentar contra su integridad física de forma gratuita, sin que él ni las pocas personas que le rodeaban en este lugar de la plaza estuvieran realizando ningún acto hostil", explican los magistrados en la sentencia, consultada por Europa Press.
El tribunal absuelve al agente de un delito contra los derechos individuales
Le golpeó en la mano con la porra y le fracturó un dedo, y los jueces remarcan que ningún otro agente del dispositivo cargó en ese momento. La condena incluye el agravante por haber usado su cargo público al agredir al periodista y deberá indemnizarle con 7.265 euros, y el tribunal absuelve al policía de un delito contra los derechos individuales.
En el juicio, la acusación particular y la Fiscalía rebajaron su petición de condenas -a cuatro y dos años- añadiendo el atenuante de dilaciones indebidas por la lentitud del procedimiento judicial, que se ha resuelto cinco años después de los hechos.
La abogada de Rodríguez y codirectora de Irídia, Anaïs Franquesa, ha expresado en declaraciones a los periodistas que comparte "plenamente el parecer del tribunal de que fue acción gratuita e innecesaria". "No hubo ningún exceso en una actuación justificada sino que fue una actuación injustificada", y ha deseado que la condena se haga efectiva cuanto antes.
