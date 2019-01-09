Público
Banco de España Rodrigo Rato: "Rajoy me echó de Bankia. Fue una intervención política"

El expresidente de la entidad financiera ha dicho que su marcha de la entidad en mayo de 2012 vino motivada por el entonces "presidente del Gobierno".  Este martes Rato responsabilizó al Banco de España de la fusión de las siete cajas.

Pantalla en la Bolsa donde se seguía el juicio contra el expresidente de Bankia Rodrigo Rato - EFE/Chema Moya

El expresidente de Bankia, Rodrigo Rato, ha dicho este miércoles ante la Audiencia Nacional que su marcha de la entidad el 7 de mayo de 2012 vino motivada por el entonces "presidente del Gobierno", Mariano Rajoy, quien le "echó" del cargo, dando inicio a la "intervención política" del banco.

Asimismo, ha relatado que en ningún momento el Banco de España mostró reparos a que la entidad saliera a Bolsa, en julio de 2011, con un fuerte descuento, ya que el objetivo era ejecutar la operación antes de septiembre para evitar su nacionalización. También responsabilizó a este organismo estatal de la fusión de las siete cajas que dio lugar al grupo BFA Bankia.

Ante la sección cuarta de la sala de lo Penal, que ha retomado esta mañana la sesión, el exministro ha explicado que el organismo regulador "no estaba transmitiendo que a un determinado precio la acción no merecía la pena, sino que antes de septiembre tenía que haber salido", una consigna que partía "del FROB y la ministra", en alusión a la entonces titular de Economía, Elena Salgado.

Al respecto, Rato ha insistido en que el propio fondo, que ya antes había aportado 4.465 millones de euros para la integración de las siete cajas que dieron lugar a Bankia, constató que "tenía un coste mayor" no saltar al parqué que hacerlo a un precio menor del inicialmente acordado.

