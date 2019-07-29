Una bandera de 300 metros cuadrados izada por militares mientras suena el himno nacional, la primera moción de Vox Murcia

"Acordar la implantación de una bandera nacional en la Plaza Circular, de un tamaño de 300 metros cuadrados, convirtiéndola en la bandera más grande de España, y así mismo, hacer que el primer domingo de cada mes, suene nuestro himno junto al izado de la enseña nacional y a poder ser, que se lleve a término por la comandancia Militar como sucede en otras ciudades, tal como Melilla".
El Grupo Municipal de Vox en Murcia quiere la bandera más grande de España en su ciudad. Así lo explicitan en una moción presentada el pasado 24 de julio bajo el nítido epígrafe de Moción para velar por el respeto a la bandera e himno nacional. El izado, además, debería coincidir con la difusión del himno nacional cada primer domingo de mes, día del señor.
"No nos parece una petición que proceda, Murcia tiene otras prioridades y necesidades municipales que atender que la bandera y el himno", denuncia Teresa Franco, concejala del Grupo Municipal Socialista en el Ayuntamiento, tras confesar su estupefacción ante la propuesta de Vox.
Una propuesta que viene precedida por una "exposición de motivos" en la que la formación de ultraderecha apela a una suerte de desamparo patriótico: "Vivimos tiempos en que estos símbolos nacionales, principalmente la bandera y el himno de España, son constantemente atacados cuando no ultrajados por aquellos que pretenden destruir nuestra Nación, ante la mirada cómplice, pasiva o cobarde de quienes deberían impedirlo".
A continuación les ofrecemos la moción de la discordia:
Respeto a La Bandera e Himno Nacional by Público.es on Scribd
