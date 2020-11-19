madridActualizado:
El Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha rechazado el recurso de amparo presentado por el sindicalista gallego Pablo Fragoso, condenado por un delito de ultraje tras amenazar con prender fuego a "la puta bandera" durante una protesta laboral.
Los hechos sucedieron durante unos incidentes ocurridos en 2014 frente al Arsenal Militar de Ferrol, por los que fue condenado a una multa en marzo de 2017 por el Juzgado 1 de Ferrol como autor de un delito de ultrajes a España, una condena que fue después confirmada por la Audiencia Provincial de La Coruña.
El condenado ha negado que dijera aquella frase de la que se le acusa y sostiene que todo fue "una invención del almirante" jefe del Arsenal Militar.
En el recurso rechazado por el Constitucional, el magistrado Ollero ha desistido de rehacer su texto conforme a lo votado por la mayoría. Según informa el diario El País, el resultado ha estado muy ajustado, ya que seis magistrados se manifestaron a favor de mantener la condena impuesta por la Audiencia de A Coruña y otros cinco estaban a favor de anularla tras considerar a los hechos como un ejercicio del derecho a la libertad de expresión.
Asimismo, la defensa solicitaba que se declarara que la condena vulnera el derecho a la libertad de expresión del sindicalista, lo que conllevaría la nulidad de las decisiones judiciales.
