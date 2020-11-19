Estás leyendo: El Constitucional considera delito de ultraje a la nación quemar la bandera de España

El Constitucional considera delito de ultraje a la nación quemar la bandera de España

El Tribunal Constitucional ha rechazado el recurso de amparo y el derecho a la libertad de expresión presentado por un sindicalista gallego condenado por incitar a prender fuego a "la puta bandera" durante una protesta laboral.

Imagen de archivo de una quema de bandera en Catalunya
Imagen de archivo de una quema de bandera en Catalunya.

El Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha rechazado el recurso de amparo presentado por el sindicalista gallego Pablo Fragoso, condenado por un delito de ultraje tras amenazar con prender fuego a "la puta bandera" durante una protesta laboral. 

Los hechos sucedieron durante unos incidentes ocurridos en 2014 frente al Arsenal Militar de Ferrol, por los que fue condenado a una multa en marzo de 2017 por el Juzgado 1 de Ferrol como autor de un delito de ultrajes a España, una condena que fue después confirmada por la Audiencia Provincial de La Coruña.

El condenado ha negado que dijera aquella frase de la que se le acusa y sostiene que todo fue "una invención del almirante" jefe del Arsenal Militar. 

En el recurso rechazado por el Constitucional, el magistrado Ollero ha desistido de rehacer su texto conforme a lo votado por la mayoría. Según informa el diario El País, el resultado ha estado muy ajustado, ya que seis magistrados se manifestaron a favor de mantener la condena impuesta por la Audiencia de A Coruña y otros cinco estaban a favor de anularla tras considerar a los hechos como un ejercicio del derecho a la libertad de expresión.

Asimismo, la defensa solicitaba que se declarara que la condena vulnera el derecho a la libertad de expresión del sindicalista, lo que conllevaría la nulidad de las decisiones judiciales. 

