Báñez CEOE La exministra de Empleo Fátima Báñez ficha por la CEOE

Se incorporará a la CEOE en calidad de asesora del presidente, Antonio Garamendi. La exministra dejó la política en marzo.

Antonio Garamendi y Fátima Báñez. EFE

La exministra de Empleo con Rajoy, Fátima Báñez, se incorporará a la CEOE en calidad de asesora del presidente, Antonio Garamendi, según informa este jueves el diario Abc.

Preguntado por el fichaje, Garamendi ha afirmado que "hoy no toca" y ha pedido dejar de lado las especulaciones. No obstante, ha asegurado que será en septiembre cuando "se despejarán las dudas que haya que despejar", también en cuánto a quiénes estarán al mando del resto de vicepresidencias.

"No voy a confirmar ni desmentir lo de Báñez", ha remarcado, tras afirmar que "queda ahí" y que será en septiembre cuando hable con los vicepresidentes, la Junta Directiva y el Comité Ejecutivo, porque "son los que tienen que decidir". "En septiembre decidiremos", ha añadido.

Báñez anunciaba en marzo en Twitter que dejaba la política para "iniciar una nueva etapa en el ámbito privado". "He trabajado estos años con la máxima entrega por España y por el PP", aseguró.

Báñez, muy cercana a la antigua vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Saénz de Santamaría, fue su mano derecha en las primarias del PP. No obstante, se mantuvo como diputada tras la salida de la número dos de Rajoy y Casado le propuso para para presidir la Comisión de Exteriores del Congreso.

La retirada de la política de Fátima Báñez llegó precisamente días después de que Sáenz de Santamaría anunciara su incorporación al despacho de abogados Cuatrecasas como socia del área mercantil.

