Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Bankia Anticorrupción pide cuatro años de prisión para Rato por la publicidad de Bankia

La Fiscalía solicita pena de prisión para el exvicepresidente del Gobierno por un supuesto delito de corrupción entre particulares vinculado a la adjudicación de contratos publicitarios de Bankia durante su mandato.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Rodrigo Rato en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

Rodrigo Rato en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha solicitado este miércoles cuatro años de prisión y multa de 2,5 millones para el expresidente de Bankia, Rodrigo Rato, por supuesta corrupción entre particulares en la adjudicación de contratos publicitarios de la entidad a Zenith y Publicis durante su mandato.

En su escrito de acusación, conocido este miércoles, el Ministerio Público reclama la misma pena para su supuesto testaferro Alberto Portuondo, en tanto que pide tres años de cárcel para el ex consejero ejecutivo de Bankia José Manuel Fernández Norniella, la que fuera secretaria personal de Rato, Teresa Arellano, el abogado Domingo Plazas, y otras diez personas, entre ellas directivos de las agencias de publicidad en esas fechas.

Según el relato, Portuondo, "introducido en el estricto círculo de confianza de Rato contactó a mediados de 2010" con los representantes de Zenith y Publicis para que ambas firmas "accedieran en condiciones ventajosas y preferentes a los concursos de publicidad que se iban a orquestar".

Los directivos, "sabedores de las ventajas que el pago de comisiones iba a generar" aceptaron la propuesta dirigida por el entonces presidente de Bankia, quien tenía una motivación "eminentemente económica" ya que parte de las comisiones, 835.024 euros, fueron a parar a su sociedad Kradonara 2001.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad