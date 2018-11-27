Los más destacados exmiembros de la cúpula de Bankia intentan retratarse como víctimas de la ruinosa salida a Bolsa de la entidad, en 2011, en el juicio por este debut bursátil; se esfuerzan por desmontar y negar la "legitimidad" de las acusaciones que les han arrastrado hasta el banquillo, y la defensa de la propia Bankia sigue un guión bastante similar.

El letrado de la entidad, Joaquín Burkhalter, ha lamentado este martes la "vulneración de derechos fundamentales" que ha causado una "verdadera situación de indefensión a Bankia y BFA", por la forma en que están formulados los escritos de acusación.

Es la idea que se esfuerzan por transmitir las defensas de las 31 personas físicas y tres jurídicas (entre ellas Bankia, BFA y la auditora Deloitte) que se sientan en el banquillo: las acusaciones particulares y populares no están "legitimadas" y, dado que la Fiscalía no acusa más que a cuatro exdirectivos de la entidad, puede y debe aplicarse la doctrina Botín para que estas personas físicas y jurídicas no sean juzgadas

En la segunda jornada del macrojucio que alberga la Sección Cuarta de la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional en su sede de San Fernando de Henares, Madrid, el letrado de la entidad más beneficiada por el multimillonario rescate bancario ha vuelto a pedir el sobreseimiento de la causa. El agujero negro de Bankia se tragó 24.242 millones de dinero público, de los que el Banco de España da por perdidos al menos 14.000.

De los 1.415 perjudicados que dice representar Adicae, Bankia sólo reconoce a 30, y denuncia que hay al menos tres fallecidos en esta lista.





