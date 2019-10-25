Tsunami Democràtic no se perderá el clásico del fútbol español. Así lo ha confirmado la plataforma independentista en un críptico mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, en el cual anunciaba futuras acciones durante el partido con una contundente frase: "Jugamos en casa".
De esta manera, el gran partido del fútbol español que enfrenta a FC Barcelona y Real Madrid en el Camp Nou no podrá esquivar la ola de protestas vividas durante los últimos días en Catalunya por la sentencia del 'procés'. De producirse dichas acciones, deporte y política encontraran en esa fecha sus caminos pese a los intentos desde el terreno futbolístico de evitar dicha confluencia con un aplazamiento.
El partido estaba inicialmente previsto por el calendario de La Liga para el 26 de octubre, este sábado, pero el Comité de Competición lo pospuso al 18 diciembre "al concurrir causas excepcionales", ya que el partido de ida de esta temporada se disputa en Barcelona, donde las protestas por la sentencia se han extendido durante los últimos días.
Además de las posibles movilizaciones de ese día, la organización también ha anunciado otras para los días 9, 11, 12 y 13 de noviembre. La primera de ellas va dirigida a todo el estado y las tres restantes serán en un "lugar sorpresa", según reza el propio tuit.
🌊 Guardeu dates:— Tsunami Democràtic (@tsunami_dem) October 25, 2019
9/11 [a tot l'estat]
11/11 [lloc sorpresa]
12/11 [lloc sorpresa]
13/11 [lloc sorpresa]
18/12 [juguem a casa]
