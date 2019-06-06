La coordinadora de BComú ha propuesto este jueves que la alcaldesa en funciones, Ada Colau, presente su candidatura a la investidura para la Alcaldía de Barcelona con el objetivo de "seguir impulsando las políticas valientes iniciadas en 2015, poner a la ciudad en el centro y conseguir un gobierno estable capaz de superar los bloques". También ha informado que este viernes celebrarán una reunión plenaria con las bases del partido en la que someterán a votación la decisión de presentar la candidatura de Colau a la investidura, según un comunicado.
La formación ha defendido que, ante los vetos mutuos entre ERC y PSC a pactar un gobierno municipal de izquierdas junto a BComú, "la mejor propuesta es que Ada Colau presente su candidatura a la investidura". Sin embargo, el partido de Colau ha sostenido que esta decisión no cierra la puerta a seguir trabajando para un "gobierno estable de fuerzas de izquierdas, tal y como la ciudadanía pidió en las elecciones municipales" del 26 de mayo.
Esto llega después de que el miércoles el candidato de ERC a la Alcaldía, Ernest Maragall, ofreciera a Colau crear una nueva figura en el Gobierno municipal para gobernar conjuntamente, pero a la vez interrumpiera las negociaciones con BComú hasta que decidan si quieren pactar con ERC o con el PSC aceptando los votos de BCN Canvi-Cs, el grupo de Manuel Valls.
Desde el primer momento tras las elecciones, Colau ha expresado su voluntad de alcanzar un pacto con ERC y el PSC para formar un gobierno municipal entre los tres partidos de izquierdas, pero esta posibilidad se ha complicado, ya que republicanos y socialistas no quieren pactar entre ellos.
Además, en las últimas semanas se ha abierto la posibilidad de que Colau revalide la Alcaldía gobernando con el PSC, para lo que necesitaría aceptar los votos de Valls, que mostró su disposición a investir a la candidata de BComú sin condiciones para evitar un alcalde independentista. La coordinadora de BComú ha lamentado el "estancamiento" de las negociaciones con ERC y PSC debido a que estos dos partidos se niegan a pactar, de manera que considera que la mejor alternativa es que Colau se presente a la investidura.
