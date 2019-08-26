El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona ha presentado este lunes los primeros pisos prefabricados con los que pretende dar solución al gran número de familias que esperan acceder al alquiler social, informa la Cadena Ser.
Se trata de12 viviendas -las primeras de una prueba piloto- ubicadas en el barrio Gótico, cerca del conocido paseo de La Rambla, y creadas con contenedores marítimos de transporte de mercancías cuya renta será inferior a los 250 euros.
El edificio, presumiblemente el primer bloque de los tres que el consistorio barcelonés quiere levantar en la ciudad, ha supuesto una inversión de 940.000 euros y se prevé que las familias podrán acceder a la vivienda a finales del próximo més de octubre.
Una fórmula que ya fue anunciada por Ada Colau en febrero de 2018 y con la que desde el consistorio pretenden agilizar la construcción de vivienda social para hacer frente a la emergencia habitacional de la capital catalana.
