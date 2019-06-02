Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Barcelona Garicano, contra el criterio de la dirección de Cs, se muestra a favor de apoyar a Colau

Coincide así con el candidato que respaldaba su formación en Barcelona, Manuel Valls, que esta semana ofreció el voto de sus concejales a Colau para evitar que el gobierno municipal quede en manos del candidato de ERC, Ernest Maragall.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, junto a Luis Garicano, candidato al Parlamento Europeo. EFE

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, junto a Luis Garicano, candidato al Parlamento Europeo. EFE

El cabeza de lista de Cs al Parlamento Europeo, Luis Garicano, se ha mostrado este domingo favorable a que su formación apoye la candidatura de Ada Colau a la alcaldía de Barcelona.

En su cuenta de Twitter, Garicano se pregunta: "¿Se puede votar a una opción mala? ¿Se puede votar a Colau aunque a uno le parezca malísima alcaldesa? Claro que se puede, si es para evitar un resultado aún peor, quizás catastrófico: que los independentistas instrumentalicen y destrocen Barcelona".

Esta postura contrasta con la posición manifestada por la dirección de Cs, que hasta ahora ha dicho que solo apoyará al candidato del PSC a la alcaldía de Barcelona, el socialista Jaume Collboni –pese a las diferencias que tienen con esa formación–, y no a Colau.

Garicano coincide así con el candidato que respaldaba su formación en Barcelona, Manuel Valls, que esta semana ofreció el voto de sus concejales a Colau para evitar que el gobierno municipal quede en manos del candidato de ERC, Ernest Maragall.

El cabeza de lista al Parlamento Europeo ha hecho publico este tuit un día antes de la reunión de la Ejecutiva de Cs, donde se verán las lineas generales de los pactos en ayuntamientos y comunidades autónomas en las próximas semanas, una reunión a la que asistirá Garicano, que es uno de los mas críticos con la posibilidad de negociar con Vox.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad