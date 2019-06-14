El candidato de ERC a la Alcaldía de Barcelona y ganador de las elecciones, Ernest Maragall, ha cuestionado este viernes si el candidato de la plataforma BCN Canvi-Cs, Manuel Valls, "respetó todos los límites de gasto electoral" en la campaña de las elecciones municipales del 26 de mayo.
Lo hecho después de que el diario Ara haya publicado que Valls ha cobrado un sueldo de 20.000 euros mensuales de un grupo de empresarios. "Nadie puede alegar que ahora nos enteremos de a quién representa y quién hay detrás de Manuel Valls. ¿Su campaña electoral respetó todos los límites de gasto electoral?", se ha preguntado Maragall.
El diario Ara ha detallado que Valls empezó a recibir esta retribución de 20.000 euros mensuales netos el pasado otoño a través de una ronda de financiación con un grupo de empresarios barceloneses.
Según esta información, el salario habría sido una petición del propio Valls a los empresarios para financiar su vida en Barcelona y la campaña electoral de su plataforma. El diario asegura que en algunos de los eventos y cenas celebradas para dar a conocer al político, era él quien pedía a los empresarios "votos y dinero".
