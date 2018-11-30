Público
Bárcenas El Gobierno desclasificará los documentos secretos sobre la Operación Kitchen

El juez investiga una supuesta operación encargada presuntamente por el exministro Jorge Fernández Díaz, junte al excomisario José Manuel Villarejo y el chófer de Bárcenas, para robar documentos relacionados con el extesorero del PP.

Imagen de archivo de Luis Bárcenas/ EUROPA PRESS

El Gobierno ha anunciado este viernes que en el próximo Consejo de Ministros se levantará el secreto sobre la 'operación Kitchen' para intervenir documentación del extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas durante la etapa de Jorge Fernández Díaz en el Ministerio del Interior en 2013, según la petición que realizó el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Diego de Egea.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha confirmado que han recibido desde el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) la petición de levantar el secreto de documentos reservados para que siga la instrucción abierta en el Juzgado de instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional."Lo haremos seguramente la semana que viene, en el Consejo de Ministros", ha señalado Calvo cuando se le ha preguntado si el Ejecutivo atenderá la petición del juez Diego de Egea.

En la pieza de Kitchen, el juez investiga una supuesta operación encargada presuntamente por el ministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz, con ayuda del excomisario José Manuel Villarejo y del chófer de Bárcenas, para robar documentos relacionados con los llamados papeles de Bárcenas.

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción pidió al juez De Egea que se dirigiera al Consejo de Ministros para que autorizara desclasificar la documentación que pudiera obrar en el Ministerio del Interior sobre la citada operación, con el objetivo de poder tomar declaración como investigados a excargos policiales sin que estuvieran sujetos a la Ley de secretos oficiales.

