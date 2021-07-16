Estás leyendo: Bárcenas implica a los ministros de Fomento y Medio Ambiente del PP en las donaciones de la 'caja b'

Bárcenas implica a los ministros de Fomento y Medio Ambiente del PP en las donaciones de la 'caja b'

El extesorero del PP ha declarado en la Audiencia Nacional sobre las donaciones finalistas recibidas por el Partido Popular. 

16/7/2021 El extesorero del PP, Luis Bárcenas, se dirige a comparecer en la sede de la Audiencia Nacional
El extesorero del PP, Luis Bárcenas, se dirige a comparecer en la sede de la Audiencia Nacional. Óscar Cañas / EUROPA PRESS

Luis Bárcenas ha declarado este viernes ante el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Santiago Pedraz que todos los ministros de Fomento y Medio Ambiente de los gobiernos del PP  despachaban con donantes de la 'caja b' para hablar sobre adjudicaciones públicas, mencionando específicamente a Francisco Álvarez Cascos, ministro de Fomento entre 2000 y 2004.

Bárcenas, que disfruta de un permiso penitenciario, ha explicado al juez que los titulares de esas carteras ministeriales eran los encargados de tratar con los contratistas que eran donantes del partido. La investigación se centra en si las  las inyecciones de dinero que se hacían a la 'caja b'  del PP tenían como objetivo lograr adjudicaciones concretas, lo que se conoce como 'donaciones finalistas'. 

Bárcenas ha relatado una anécdota que le transmitió su antecesor en el cargo,  Álvaro Lapuerta, ya fallecido:  según Bárcenas, Lapuerta acudió a ver al director general de Carreteras del Estado y el entonces ministro, Francisco Álvarez Cascos, le recriminó que no se lo hubiera contado antes a él, indicándole que tenía que dirigirse a él para "esos asuntos". 

Sin embargo, Bárcenas no ha sabido precisar qué adjudicaciones habrían obtenido los empresarios donantes, ya que, según ha explicado, esa documentación constaba entre los papeles que le robaron en la operación 'Kitchen'.  

