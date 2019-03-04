Público
Bárcenas El juicio contra el PP por los ordenadores de Bárcenas se celebrará a partir del 14 de junio

La exsecretaria General del PP, María Dolores de Cospedal, testificará como testigo el día 20.

El extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas, dirigiéndose a la Audiencia Nacional - Europa Press

El juicio por la destrucción de los ordenadores que el extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas utilizaba en la sede central del partido arrancará finalmente el 14 de junio en el Juzgado de lo Penal número 31 de Madrid, después de que se pospusiera la fecha inicialmente prevista, el 9 de abril, por problemas de algunos letrados para asistir a las sesiones.

Según la diligencia de ordenación dictada por el juzgado este lunes, las sesiones arrancarán a las 9:45 horas del 14 de junio con el debate sobre las cuestiones previas y el día 28 se emitirán las conclusiones.

Será el 20 de junio cuando comiencen las declaraciones de los acusados, que se celebrarán en la macro sala de los Juzgados Penales. En esa jornada declararán el abogado del PP Alberto Durán, el informático José Manuel Moreno, la extesorera de los populares Carmen Navarro y la representación legal del Partido Popular, que está también acusado en esta causa.

La Fiscalía no ha presentado cargos y solicita la absolución de todos los procesados

El juzgado prevé que a continuación declaren como testigos la exsecretaria General del PP María Dolores de Cospedal, el propio Luis Bárcenas, la que fue su secretaria, Estrella Domínguez, y su cuñado y jefe de seguridad del partido en aquella época, Antonio de la Fuente Escudero.

También han sido citados para la misma sesión los testigos Roberto Estangui, que trabajaba en una tienda de informática, y el exresponsable del departamento informático de la formación Javier Barrero, entre otros, y media docena de peritos.

Se da la circunstancia de que en este caso sólo solicita condena la acusación popular ejercida conjuntamente por IU, Adade y el Observatori DESC, ya que la Fiscalía no ha presentado cargos y solicita la absolución de todos los procesados al entender que no existen "indicios relativos a ciertos extremos esenciales" y que la única versión sobre estos hechos es la del propio Bárcenas y resulta "inverosímil y contradictorial.

