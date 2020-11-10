madrid
Rosalía Iglesias, la mujer del extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas, ingresó el pasado domingo por la tarde en la cárcel de mujeres de Alcalá (Madrid) para cumplir los cerca de 13 años de cárcel que le impuso el Tribunal Supremo tras revisar la sentencia del caso Gürtel que dictó la Audiencia Nacional en 2018.
Apenas 24 horas después, su marido, Luis Bárcenas, extesorero del PP, actualmente en prisión con una pena encima de 29 años de cárcel, ya ha hecho su primer movimiento: el diario El País informa de que sus abogados se han reunido con los fiscales del caso Gürtel "para ofrecer la colaboración del extesorero ante el proceso que continúa vivo y pendiente de juicio sobre la financiación ilegal de la formación conservadora".
El ofrecimiento de Bárcenas aún no está concretado, pero la Fiscalía Anticorrupción considera que el ofrecimiento del extesorero equivale a una confesión y espera que aporte nuevos detalles sobre las irregularidades cometidas durante el tiempo en que fue gerente y tesorero del PP (1990-2009), etapa que coincide la financiación ilegal del partido y los sobresueldos en negro a muchos dirigentes de la formación.
Según distintas fuentes citadas por El País, Bárcenas pretende que su colaboración con la Justicia repercuta positivamente sobra la situación penintenciaria de su mujer.
