Casi la mitad de los españoles (concretamente, un 45,2%) quiere que, tras las elecciones generales del pasado 28 de abril se forme un Gobierno de coalición. Y de éstos, un 34,1% apuesta por un Ejecutivo del PSOE y Unidas Podemos con apoyos de partidos nacionalistas no independentistas con las abstenciones necesarias, según refleja el Barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) del mes de mayo, hecho público este jueves.
Por un lado, el CIS pregunta qué gobierno debería salir de los resultados del 28 de abril y la opción con más respaldo es la de formar un Ejecutivo de coalición entre varios partidos, frente a un 38,2% que entiende que debería gobernar el PSOE por haber sido el partido más votado. Sólo un 5,5% apuesta por repetir elecciones.
A los que quiere un gobierno de coalición, el CIS les pregunta quién debería formarlos y ahí la mitad se inclina por integrar a Unidas Podemos, con o sin nacionalistas e independentistas.
El barómetro del CIS fue elaborado entre el 1 y el 11 de mayo pasados, justo después de las elecciones generales del pasado 28 de abril.
Si se toman los datos en el conjunto de la encuesta, el CIS interpreta que la opción del Gobierno en solitario del PSOE sube al 49,8% mientras que baja al 22% la exigencia de que se incluya a Unidas Podemos.
(Habrá ampliación)
