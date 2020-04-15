Estás leyendo: La pandemia frena la tendencia al alza de Sánchez en la estimación de voto del CIS

Barómetro del CIS La pandemia frena la tendencia al alza de Sánchez en la estimación de voto del CIS

El PSOE ha incrementado sus expectativas electorales en todos los barómetros del CIS desde las elecciones de noviembre de 2019, pero el estudio de abril pronostica una caía del 0,7% respecto a la última estimación de voto, en marzo.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. - EFE
El PSOE cae en el CIS de abril. Desde diciembre de 2019, cuando se publicó el primer barómetro tras las elecciones del 10-N, los de Pedro Sánchez habían mejorado sus expectativas electorales en cada estudio, mes a mes; pero la tendencia al alza parece haberse frenado con el último barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas, publicado este miércoles.

El estudio da al PSOE una estimación de voto del 31,2%, un 0,7% menos que en el anterior barómetro, de marzo, donde los socialistas tenían una estimación de voto del 31,9%. Los resultados de los de Sánchez en la encuesta de marzo mejoraban a los de febrero, cuando obtuvieron un 30,9% en estimación de voto.

A su vez, el estudio de febrero pronosticaba un mejor resultado para el PSOE que el de enero, que entonces le daba a los socialistas un 30,4%. El primer barómetro de esta legislatura se realizó en diciembre, un mes después de las elecciones; la encuesta daba a los de Pedro Sánchez un 28,3% en estimación de voto, tres décimas más que los resultados que obtuvieron en las elecciones.

((Habrá ampliación))

