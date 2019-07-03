La preocupación de los ciudadanos por la política, los partidos y los políticos en general ha escalado hasta su máximo histórico desde 1985 y ya es considerado como uno de los tres principales problemas del país por un 32,1% de los españoles, cuatro puntos más que hace un mes. Todo un récord.
Según el último barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), el paro sigue siendo la principal preocupación de los españoles, citado por un 62,5% (64,6% en mayo), seguido de los políticos (32,1%) y la corrupción, que mantiene su senda descendente hasta el 25,7%.
La encuesta del CIS, realizada entre el 1 y el 11 del pasado mes de junio, justo después de las elecciones europeas, autonómicas y municipales, con el Gobierno aún en funciones y sin un claro acuerdo para la investidura sitúa a los problemas de índole económica, mencionados por un 25,4%, como el cuarto problema del país.
(Habrá ampliación)
