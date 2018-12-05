Público
Barómetro del CIS Por primera vez los políticos preocupan más que la corrupción, según el CIS

La preocupación ciudadana por la situación política se ha incrementado en el último mes y se sitúa como el segundo problema que existe actualmente en España, sólo por detrás del paro

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado. EFE

Más allá de la estimación de voto de los diferentes partidos, lo más llamativo del barómetro electoral del CIS es que por primera vez los políticos preocupan más los ciudadanos que la corrupción. La preocupación ciudadana por la situación política se ha incrementado en el último mes y sitúa a los políticos como el segundo problema que existe actualmente en España, solo por detrás del paro.

El sondeo, que se elaboró entre el 1 y 11 de octubre, antes del comienzo de la campaña electoral en Andalucía, sube a los políticos al segundo puesto entre los problemas más citados por los ciudadanos, al nombrarlo el 31,2% de los encuestados, cuando un mes antes lo nombraban el 27,8%.

Por delante de los políticos, el paro sigue siendo el principal problema para el 58,5% de los encuestados, aunque baja 1,3 puntos, y la corrupción pasa al tercer puesto, al mostrar preocupación por ella el 29,4%, un punto menos que en el barómetro de octubre.

