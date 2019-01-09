Público
Barones PP Montserrat niega tensiones por las críticas internas a la negociación con Vox

La portavoz del PP en el Congreso ha esquivado las preguntas sobre las divisiones en el seno del partido y ha afirmado que "lo que compartimos los miembros del PP es que votamos al PP, no a Vox".

La portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Dolors Montserrat, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida en la Cámara Baja. EFE/Mariscal

La portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Dolors Monsterrat, ha negado las tensiones dentro del partido por las críticas a la negociación con Vox: "Lo que compartimos los miembros del PP es que votamos al PP, no a Vox", ha zanjado la dirigente 'popular', después de que varios barones, entre ellos, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, presidente de la Xunta de Galicia, Alfonso Alonso, presidente del Partido Popular en el País Vasco, e Isabel Bonig, líder del PP valenciano, hayan criticado las propuestas de Vox (y las concesiones de su partido) para alcanzar el acuerdo en Andalucía. 

Montserrat ha calificado las recientes declaraciones de Bonill, Alonso y Feijóo como una "defensa acérrima de lo que es el PP" y ha hecho un llamamiento al "sentido común"  y la "responsabilidad" para cambiar el Gobierno en Andalucía. La conservadora también ha remarcado que aunque están "en plenas negociaciones" el PP va a "conseguir este cambio" pero lo que no van a hacer es "retransmitir en directo y al minuto las negociaciones" con la formación de Abascal.

Tras dos largas reuniones del PP con Vox en Madrid, esta tarde volverán a reunirse en Sevilla para negociar, después de ciertos avances. Fuentes de la dirección del PP han asegurado este miércoles que "el acuerdo está cerca" y que "se cumplirán los plazos",  y que, al fin y al cabo, Vox es "el sustrato del PP", ya que "ha salido" de sus filas, y coinciden con ellos "en muchos aspectos", especialmente en el tema económico. 

