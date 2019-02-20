Público
Juicio independencia Bassa reconoce la "autoridad" del TC y niega que el Govern desobedeciera: "No se hizo nada tras la suspensión de leyes"

La exconsellera de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies de la Generalitat es la sexta procesada en comparecer ante la Sala de Lo Penal del Alto Tribunal, responsable de juzgar el 'procés'

Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo de los acusados en el juicio al procés.

Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo de los acusados en el juicio al procés. 

"Hice lo que estaba en mis manos; no hacer absolutamente nada tras la suspensión de la [ley de referéndum]". Dolors Bassa, exconsellera de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies de la Generalitat ha defendido este miércoles ante la Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, responsable de enjuiciar el procés, que el Govern de la Generalitat que hoy se sienta en el banquillo no cometió ningún delito: primero, porque no considera ilegal convocar un referéndum, como el resto de procesados, y segundo, porque "acataron" la suspensión de la ley que lo regulaba: "Tras las suspensión de la ley no hicimos ninguna acción, ni en mi departamento ni, tengo entendido, en otros".  

(Habrá ampliación)

