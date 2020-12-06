Estás leyendo: Batet pide a los partidos que no se "apropien" de la Constitución para "convertirla en bandera y patrimonio"

Público

42 aniversario de la Constitución Batet pide a los partidos que no se "apropien" de la Constitución para "convertirla en bandera y patrimonio"

Asimismo, la presidenta de la Cámara Baja ha celebrado que la voluntad de pacto "debe ser un acicate para buscar acuerdos igualmente difíciles y satisfactorios entre nuestras fuerzas parlamentarias y las distintas entidades territoriales".

06/12/2020.- (De izq a der) La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, junto al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sáncheaz (i), pronuncia un discurso durante en la celebración del cuadragésimo segundo aniversario de la Constitución este domingo en la esca
La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, junto al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sáncheaz, pronuncia un discurso durante en la celebración del aniversario de la Constitución este domingo. Ballesteros / EFE

MADRID

PILAR ARAQUE / ALEXIS ROMERO

"Una Constitución inclusiva demanda una lectura honesta y abierta; una lectura también integradora, que no pretenda apropiarse del texto constitucional convirtiéndolo en bandera y patrimonio partidista. Nadie tampoco debe pretender ignorar los contenidos que le resulten molestos o incorporar al mismo nuevas exigencias excluyentes o reductoras". La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, se ha pronunciado en estos términos en su discurso del aniversario de la Carta Magna.

Batet ha apelado a la voluntad de acuerdo entre las fuerzas políticas: "En esto consiste la lealtad a un pacto: aceptar, defender y sentir como propio lo que gusta más y lo que gusta menos". También, ha destacado que la Carta Magna española, que cumple 42 años, "una muy buena Constitución" por su "carácter de pacto".

En este sentido, la presidenta de la Cámara Baja ha celebrado que esta voluntad de pacto "debe ser un acicate para buscar acuerdos igualmente difíciles y satisfactorios entre nuestras fuerzas parlamentarias y entre las distintas entidades territoriales de nuestro país", en alusión a los pactos alcanzados entre el Gobierno de coalición y las distintas fuerzas independentistas, nacionalistas y autonómicas del amplio arco parlamentario de cara a la aprobación de los Presupuestos.

