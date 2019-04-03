Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Bauzá José Ramón Bauzá, expresidente 'popular' de Baleares, irá de 5 en las listas de Cs a Europa

Se dio de baja del PP el pasado enero porque, aseguró, le era "imposible" votar a su partido. Ahora, igual que la exsocialista Soraya Rodríguez, se cambia de bando y formará parte de la formación naranja. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El expresidente de Baleares con el PP, José Ramón Bauzá. EFE

El expresidente de Baleares con el PP, José Ramón Bauzá. EFE

Primero fue la exsocialista Soraya Rodríguez. Hoy, continúan los fichajes de Ciudadanos por otros partidos y su líder Albert Rivera ha anunciado esta mañana  que José Ramón Bauzá, expresidente 'popular' de Baleares, estará en las listas del partido a Europa. Según han confirmado fuentes de la formación, Bauzá irá como número cinco

Bauzá se dio de baja del PP el pasado enero porque, aseguró, le era "imposible" votar a su partido. "El Partido Popular va a ser un actor fundamental en provocar que las Islas Baleares acaben en la misma situación que Catalunya", denunció en una carta de cuatro folios.

La candidatura al Parlamento Europeo, que encabeza el responsable de Economía de Ciudadanos, Luis Garicano, tiene en el segundo puesto a otra independiente, la eurodiputada de EUPYD y víctima del terrorismo Maite Pagazaurtundua.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad