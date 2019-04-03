Primero fue la exsocialista Soraya Rodríguez. Hoy, continúan los fichajes de Ciudadanos por otros partidos y su líder Albert Rivera ha anunciado esta mañana que José Ramón Bauzá, expresidente 'popular' de Baleares, estará en las listas del partido a Europa. Según han confirmado fuentes de la formación, Bauzá irá como número cinco.
Bauzá se dio de baja del PP el pasado enero porque, aseguró, le era "imposible" votar a su partido. "El Partido Popular va a ser un actor fundamental en provocar que las Islas Baleares acaben en la misma situación que Catalunya", denunció en una carta de cuatro folios.
La candidatura al Parlamento Europeo, que encabeza el responsable de Economía de Ciudadanos, Luis Garicano, tiene en el segundo puesto a otra independiente, la eurodiputada de EUPYD y víctima del terrorismo Maite Pagazaurtundua.
(Habrá ampliación)
