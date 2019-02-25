Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Begoña Villacís El IVA eludido por Villacís ascendería a los 143.500 euros

El concejal de Izquierda Unida, Carlos Sánchez Mato, asegura que su partido tomará acciones legales contra Begoña Villacís, y afirma que "las sociedades patrimoniales se hacen con el objetivo de evadir impuestos".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La portavoz de Cs en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Begoña Villacís. / EFE

La portavoz de Cs en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Begoña Villacís. / EFE

Las nuevas informaciones vertidas sobre Begoña Villacís apuntan a que la candidata de Ciudadanos a la alcaldía de Madrid habría sido multada por Hacienda en 2016 por presuntas irregularidades en la declaración del IVA. Documentos a los que ha tenido acceso La Sexta señalan que el IVA eludido responde a la cifra de 43.500 euros y la sanción interpuesta, a los 69.000 euros.

El concejal Carlos Sánchez Mato ha explicado que "cuando hemos tenido conocimiento de los incumplimientos flagrantes, todavía presuntos, hemos indicado que habiendo estudiado los documentos tomaremos acciones legales en las próximas fechas". Unas decisiones que, explica, además de suponer un incumplimiento en carácter de incompatibilidades, suponen también "un incumplimiento administrativo".

Para Sánchez Mato "las sociedades patrimoniales se hacen con el objetivo de evadir impuestos", quien, en base a la actuación de hacienda, piensa que "hay muchosos visos de irregularidad". Por su parte, la candidata de Ciudadanos explicó que en 2009 ya había dejado la sociedad patrimonial –Iuriscontencia SL– por la que arrastra esta acusación. La sociedad tenía dos millones de euros de patrimonio en inmuebles que no fueron declarados.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad