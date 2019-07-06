Begoña Villacís: "No creo que Vox permita un gobierno de Gabilondo con Errejón"

La líder de Ciudadanos en Madrid ha dicho que no cree que Vox ponga en peligro un Gobierno de derechas en el pleno del Ayuntamiento de la capital. "Si presentamos una bajada de impuestos, si Vox se opone, tendrá que explicárselo a sus votantes", ha argumentado. En la misma línea se ha expresado sobre su relación con la formación: "Si Vox nos proponen mejoras, las escucharemos y trataremos de acordarlas".

En una entrevista con el diario ABC también ha hablado sobre el pacto para formar el Gobierno municipal, sobre lo que ha dicho que si no se fiase de Almeida, "no habría pactado con él" y que no habrá miembros de Vox al frente de distritos ni de entes: "No lo hemos dicho nosotros. Lo ha dicho Vox, que ha decidido quedarse en la oposición. Es una incógnita que ya está despejada."

Villacís se ha pronunciado sobre la suspensión cautelar de la moratoria de las multas de Madrid Central admitida este viernes por un juez. La vicealcaldesa ha explicado que el consistorio respeta las decisiones judiciales pero que recurrirá conforme a derecho: "Como ya se ha insistido desde el Consistorio, Madrid Central sigue en vigor, ahora y antes, lo que se ha llevado a cabo es una moratoria consecuencia de una auditoría del control de acceso al detectarse un error. Carmena tuvo que anular más de 6.000 multas que se pusieron por un error en el sistema. Ante este error, el nuevo Consistorio quiere devolver a los madrileños la seguridad jurídica en el sistema", ha explicado.

Sobre este tema ha anotado que que Madrid Central no se revierta "es un acto de generosidad del PP" y que ha primado la tesis de Cs en este asunto por ser, según ella, "la más equilibrada. No estamos ni el extremo de Vox ni en ningún otro".