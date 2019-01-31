La portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, ha aclarado este jueves que eliminó una fotografía suya junto con el exseleccionador de Baloncesto Pepu Hernández en su cuenta de Instagram porque no era "muy nítida" pero que en cuanto coincida con él se hará otra.

Villacís, tras reunirse con los vecinos de barrios de Hortaleza, San Blas-Canillejas y Barajas y al ser preguntada sobre por qué eliminó ayer esta imagen, ha bromeado con que no sabía que "tenía a tanta gente pendiente de mi cuenta de Instagram", pero que la eliminó porque la foto "era malísima y no era muy nítida". "En cuanto me lo encuentre me saco otra", ha asegurado.

En cuanto a si "sigue siendo fan de Pepu Hernández" a pesar de haber borrado esa imagen, ha señalado que "como toda española que vive el mundial se vive con muchísima alegría". "Son cosas que no tienen que ver, yo generalmente como política nunca suelo hacer valoraciones personales negativas prácticamente de nadie ni si quiera de mis oponentes", ha zanjado.

En este punto, al ser preguntada sobre qué le parecería Hernández como rival para liderar la Alcaldía, ha señalado que no le conoce como político ni sabe cuáles son sus posicionamientos pero que siempre tiene muy "buena sintonía" y relaciones "con todos los portavoces del Ayuntamiento de Madrid".

"La política pasa por el respeto y la educación, pero no le conozco todavía. Una cosa es que te guste una persona como entrena al baloncesto y sabemos cómo entrena al baloncesto, pero no en política, no conocemos sus propuestas si está de acuerdo en bajar impuestos a los madrileños o con Pedro Sánchez fulminando todas sus inversiones para Madrid", ha sostenido.

