Su renuncia asegura la nominación de Biden como rival de Trump en las elecciones de noviembre.

Bernie Sanders.- REUTERS
Bernie Sanders.- REUTERS

PÚBLICO / AGENCIAS

El senador estadounidense por el estado de Vermont, Bernie Sanders, ha anunciado su retirada de la campaña presidencial, facilitando la trayectoria del exvicepresidente demócrata, Joe Biden, hacia la victoria en las primarias para conquistar la Casa Blanca.

"Me gustaría poder daros mejores noticias», ha comentado a sus seguidores en un vídeo desde su casa en Burlington (Vermont). "Pero tenemos una diferencia de más de trescientos delegados y el camino a la nominación es virtualmente imposible" ha apuntado Sanders. 

La decisión de Sanders ha sorprendido a todos sus simpatizantes ya que, desde el principio, su nominación había parecido suya hasta que, en el último día de febrero, Biden logró una gran victoria en Carolina del Sur, allanando la victoria a este último candidato. 

