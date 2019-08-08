Público
BESAMANOS EN PALMA La Policía confiscó banderas y pancartas en la manifestación republicana frente al Palacio de la Almudaina

"Nos coartaron nuestra libertad de expresión, nuestra libertad de manifestación y nuestra libertad de pensamiento", critica Manel Domenech, uno de los impulsores del colectivo.

La manifestación republicana carente de banderas y pancartas. MANEL DOMENECH

Colectivos republicanos se manifestaron este miércoles contra la monarquía en Mallorca. Gritaron consignas contra los Borbones, reclamaron la devolución a la ciudadanía del Palacio de Marivent pero, según denuncian los manifestantes, no pudieron hacer ruido. Sobre todo porque, siempre según esta versión, la Policía confiscó a los concentrados todos los materiales acústicos como silbatos y megáfonos, además de pancartas y banderas republicanas e independentistas catalanas. 

Los afectados consideran que la Policía requisó todos estos objetos para "invisibilizar" la protesta republicana. No obstante, los activistas señalan que todos los materiales fueron devueltos al final de la protesta. 

La actitud de la Policía en esta manifestación constrasta con la que mantuvo con la protesta monárquica que tuvo lugar a la misma hora a apenas unos metros. Allí, denuncian los activistas, los agentes no requisaron ningún tipo de material. Manel Domenech, uno de los impulsores de este colectivo, asegura que "fue una absoluta discriminación. En el bando monárquico se podían ver multitud de banderas españolas", a lo que añade que "los fachas tenían todas las facilidades". 

"Nos coartaron nuestra libertad de expresión, nuestra libertad de manifestación y nuestra libertad de pensamiento", critica Domenech. 

Los organizadores lamentan que la Policía los obligara a permanecer en una posición lejana a Almudeina. "Se arrinconó a la protesta republicana, mientras que los monárquicos estaban frente al Palacio", indica el activista. También consideran que esta situación les restó "visibilidad" e "importancia".

