Billy el Niño 'Equipo de Investigación' caza al torturador Billy el Niño

El programa de laSexta emite este viernes un reportaje sobre el inspector franquista y las amistades que mantiene con mandos policiales. Las cámaras le localizan en la Dirección General de la Policía, donde entra junto al comisario de Chamberí

Antonio González Pacheco, Billy el Niño, en una de las imágenes obtenidas por 'Equipo de investigación'. - LA SEXTA

El torturador cazado. El programa de laSexta Equipo de Investigación emite este viernes a las 22.30 horas un reportaje sobre Antonio González Pacheco, Billy el Niño. Las cámaras muestran la relación que el inspector franquista mantiene con mandos policiales actuales y le sorprenden ante la entrada de la Dirección General de Policía, donde, tras saludar a varias personas, entra junto al comisario de Chamberí.

Una hora más tarde, el programa localiza al torturador en un restaurante en Madrid. El reportero trata de hablar con él, pero Billy el Niño se niega a responder a las preguntas. A instancias del comisario de Chamberí, el inspector franquista se oculta en el establecimiento durante una media hora, mientras el personal del restaurante increpa al equipo de laSexta, según ha avanzado el canal. 

Equipo de Investigación ahondará en su reportaje en las amistades y las condecoraciones de Billy el Niño y mostrará por primera vez imágenes de las sesiones psiquiátricas que están documentando las torturas presuntamente infringidas por González Pacheco. El programa, informa laSexta, también ha descubierto que no hay rastro del inspector franquista ni de sus compañeros de la antigua Brigada Político Social en los expedientes guardados en el Archivo Histórico Nacional. ¿Quién ha manipulado esos documentos?, ¿con qué intención?, se preguntan.

No es la primera vez que se relaciona a Billy el Niño con un alto mando policial. En octubre de 2018, la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid abrió un expediente disciplinario al jefe de la Comisaría madrileña de Ciudad Lineal, el comisario José Manuel Mariscal de Gante, una vez constatado que había invitado personalmente a González Pacheco a la celebración del Santo Patrón de la Policía en la comisaría.

