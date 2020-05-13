Estás leyendo: El Gobierno modificará la ley para quitarle "post morten" las medallas a Billy el Niño

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, lamenta la tardanza de la ley debido al "parón" legislativo provocado por el coronavirus.

Imagen de archivo de 'Billy el niño'. / EP

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha anunciado que el Ejecutivo acometerá "una rectificación" para poder retirar "post mortem" todas las medallas que recibió el expolicía y torturador franquista Antonio González Pacheco, Billy el Niño, fallecido a los 73 años conservándolas todas.

Ante la Comisión Constitucional del Senado, Calvo ha dado respuesta a las inquietudes de los senadores de Geroa Bai, Koldo Martínez, y el PNV, Jokin Bildarratz, quienes ante su primera comparecencia para dar cuenta de sus planes de legislatura han planteado el caso del policía, acusado de varios delitos de torturas y detención ilegal por los que nunca fue juzgado.

Ante la Comisión Constitucional del Senado, Calvo ha contestado a los senadores de Geroa Bai, Koldo Martínez, y el PNV, Jokin Bildarratz

Ha explicado la vicepresidenta que "desgraciadamente" debido al "parón" legislativo provocado por el coronavirus se ha llegado "tarde" a la modificación "muy rápida" de la Ley de Memoria Histórica que se pretendía acometer para dar cobertura legal al "caso puntual" de la desposesión de "todos los reconocimientos y medallas" al policía de la Brigada Político Social del franquismo.

No obstante, Calvo ha señalado al respecto que "haremos ahora una rectificación para poderlas retirar post mortem".

Al mostrar su preocupación por este asunto, el senador Koldo Martínez había recordado que aunque "la verdad judicial" dice que Billy el Niño no fue un torturador, "la verdad sanadora afirma de manera rotunda que este señor era un torturador" por lo cual era preciso quitarse el "inmoral reconocimiento" que recibió con sus cuatro condecoraciones.

