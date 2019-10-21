Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Blanqueo Boye La Policía registra el domicilio del abogado Gonzalo Boye en una operación contra el blanqueo de capitales

La Audiencia Nacional ha ordenado el registro de la casa del coordinador de la defensa jurídica del expresident Puigdemont en el marco de una investigación relacionada con un delito contra la salud pública. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El abogado Gonzalo Boye encabezará la lista de Junts al Europarlamento en las elecciones del próximo 26 de mayo. /EUROPA PRESS

Imagen de archivo del abogado Gonzalo Boye . /EUROPA PRESS

La titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 3 de la Audiencia Nacional Maria Tardón ha autorizado la entrada y registro de varias dependencias, incluida la vivienda del abogado Gonzalo Boye, coordinador de la defensa jurídica del expresident Carles Puigdemont, fugado a Bélgica, en el marco de una operación contra el blanqueo de capitales.

Según informan en fuentes jurídicas, agentes de la UDEF, Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal, está al cargo de esta operación que persigue un delito contra la salud pública. Las actuaciones están bajo secreto, según las mismas fuentes.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad