El PSOE sube con un 26%, por el que obtendría 104-107 escaños, liderando la intención de voto para las próximas elecciones generales del 28 de abril, seguido del PP que se mantiene con un 23,2% conseguiría 95-98 escaños, según un sondeo de NC Report para La Razón.
Ciudadanos, que baja desde la encuesta de febrero pero aumenta con respecto a las generales de 2016, se situaría en tercera posición con un 17,8% por el que se haría con 61-64 escaños. Por su parte, Unidos Podemos logra un 14,8% y obtendría entre 40-43 escaños. Junto a Vox, que se hace con un 10,3% por el que le corresponderían 20-23 escaños, los tres partidos se sitúan a continuación en intención de voto entre las principales fuerzas políticas a nivel estatal.
Los partidos minoritarios son liderados por ERC con un 2,8% por el que ganaría 12 escaños; seguido del PDcCat con un 1,2%, que le daría 5 escaños; el PNV con un 1,1% que también le granjearía 5 escaños; y EH Bildu que con un 0,6% lograría los 2 escaños.
La suma del bloque formado por los partidos de derecha desciende con respecto a las mediciones del pasado mes de febrero y pasarían de una intención de voto del 52,5% al 51,3%, consiguiendo entre 176 y 185 diputados. Este bloque, que en el sondeo de febrero sumaba entre 181 y 188 escaños, pasaría de obtener la mayoría absoluta con holgura a conseguirlo de forma ajustada.
Aunque el PSOE es la lista más votada, el desplome de Podemos respecto al sondeo de febrero y a las generales de 2016 dificulta una mayoría para el bloque de los partidos de izquierda.
La encuesta de intención de voto de La Razón de Marzo ha sido realizada por NC Report sobre una muestra de 1.000 entrevistas entre el 11 y el 15 de marzo últimos.
