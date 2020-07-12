Estás leyendo: BNG denuncia el traslado de mayores a un colegio electoral pese a prohibirse las visitas en su residencia

Elecciones gallegas BNG denuncia el traslado de mayores a un colegio electoral pese a prohibirse las visitas en su residencia

A través de un comunicado, el Bloque ha criticado estas "irregularidades" y ha reprobado el traslado de estas mujeres por parte de la dirección de su residencia.

Un hombre coge una papeleta antes de votar en un colegio electoral de Requiás, Muiños (Ourense), este domingo con motivo de las elecciones autonómicas. EFE/ Brais Lorenzo
SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA

europa press

El BNG ha denunciado el traslado de personas mayores cuyas capacidades físicas se encuentran "mermadas" a un colegio electoral de la zona de Rairo, en Ourense, pese a permanecer prohibidas las visitas a las mismas en la residencia de la tercera edad en la que viven.

A través de un comunicado, el Bloque ha criticado estas "irregularidades" y ha reprobado el traslado de estas mujeres por parte de la dirección de su residencia, respecto a la que ha recordado que no permite las visitas de familiares de sus usuarios debido a la crisis sanitaria.

A este respecto, la formación frentista ha precisado que entre los acompañantes de las residentes en el colegio electoral se encontraban monjas y personal del centro, así como otras personas que no eran familiares de las mismas.

Así, ha detallado que estas electoras fueron llevadas en vehículos a su colegio electoral por profesionales de la residencia y ha avanzado que trasladará esta información y otras prácticas "irregulares" registradas en la mesa electoral de Rairo a la junta electoral.

