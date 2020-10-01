El BOE publica el acuerdo que obliga a Madrid a aplicar las nuevas restricciones

madridActualizado:
El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) publica este juevesel acuerdo del Consejo Interterritorial de Salud, que supone la aplicación de nuevas restricciones en Madrid y las grandes ciudades con mayor impacto de coronavirus y que será de obligado cumplimiento en un plazo de 48 horas.
"Este acuerdo será de obligado cumplimiento para todas las comunidades y ciudades autónomas integrantes del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud", señala el BOE, incluidas las que han rechazado las medidas, como Madrid, Andalucía, Catalunya, Galicia y Ceuta.
En la resolución publicada, Sanidad finalmente no incluye el cierre de parques infantiles. Una medida que sí estaba presente en el borrador que el ministerio presentó a las comunidades este miércoles.
La Comunidad de Madrid ya anunció este miércoles que no acataba esta orden y que estudiaba recurrir el acuerdo porque considera que no tiene validez jurídica.
La presidenta de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha rechazado las medidas y estudia junto al abogado del Ejecutivo autonómico cómo oponerse a los criterios "a vuela pluma". En una entrevista, ha afirmado que el Consejo Interterritorial no puede "imponer nada y menos de esta manera" por lo que están estudiando con el abogado de la Comunidad de qué manera hacen las cosas "correctamente".
